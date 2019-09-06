The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Ridge wheels and deals, Brill get closer, and Steffy returns!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show promise that the events surrounding the baby swap take a surprising turn, in a way no one could have anticipated!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) loathes Flo (Katrina Bowden) and loves Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). At the same time, it is in his hands to play deal maker with their lives. Will he make the right decision, or let his emotions cloud his judgment?

Explosive show spoilers reveal that the conflicted dad is forced to make a hard decision regarding Thomas and his crime spree. Does he finally see the light where the cad is concerned?

At the same time, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) does not even try to hide how she feels about the man who ruined her daughter’s life for a hot minute. This does not look good for the state of Bridge’s marriage.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is back from licking her wounds after losing who she thought was her legally adopted daughter. Look for her to be the latest in line to rip into Thomas for his part in the whole awful charade which caused her a ton of grief as well as the loss of Liam (Scott Clifton).

While she’s at it, a very ferocious Steffy goes nuclear on Flo (Katrina Bowden) who has already been torn to psychological shreds by half of L.A.

Later in the week, Brooke discovers that Ridge made a deal regarding Thomas and Flo and forgot to mention it to her. Uh oh.

What follows is a vicious argument in which Ridge abruptly takes his physical leave, and show spoilers reveal that leave of his senses is soon to follow!

We can’t reveal all the gory details, but let’s just say that Ridge ends up drunk in public and he looks good to a certain down and out lady.

This woman has reason to be beholden to Ridge after the deal he struck with Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez).

You don’t want to miss what happens next!

