The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Ridge sleep with Quinn?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the fallout from Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) major mess up, and subsequent brush with death will take a horrible toll on Bridge’s marriage.

After all, Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) son tried to keep Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) separated from her baby.

Thomas was not the only one keeping the secret, but he is the only one Brooke is accused of pushing down a steep cliff.

In the aftermath of this stunning crescendo, it would be shocking if Bridge went about their business as usual.

There will be tension and accusations, but so, so much more! For one thing, Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) will come to Brooke’s defense and offer to help her locate evidence that implicates Thomas in his evil doing.

At the same time that Bridge is duking it out emotionally, Qeric will enter the fray, taking opposing sides as to how Flo (Katrina Bowden) should be treated for her part in the shenanigans.

Of course, Eric wants to look out for Hope, while Quinn (Rena Sofer) has a soft spot for her friend’s daughter.

This will cause friction between them, provoked by Shauna’s (Denise Richards) pleas for help for Flo.

Quinn is between a rock and a hard place, but, understandably, she feels sorry for her son’s ex. She wanted them to marry!

Quinn has had a hard time wrapping her head around Flo’s duplicity, and Shauna plays the sympathy card big time to save her daughter.

Eric won’t approve of Quinn’s meddling, and they have a blowup.

Meanwhile, explosive show spoilers reveal that Ridge betrays Brooke by sleeping with another woman.

Could it be that Ridge and Quinn give in to long-held simmering tension and hit the sheets?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.