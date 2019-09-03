The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge bullying helpless Flo was brutal but justified?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans got an earful today along with Flo (Katrina Bowden) when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) paid her a little social call in jail.

Wow. That soliloquy was full of hate and venom. Ridge’s diatribe erased all doubt about where Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) got his mean streak, but will his nastiness come back to bite him?

Poor Flo had no choice but to sit in her jail jumpsuit while Ridge told her she’s a bad person and he hopes she suffers terribly. Over and over. He made her feel guilty all over again for hurting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

At this point, it might be argued that Flo has been through enough to be redeemed. She’s remorseful and thinks she belongs sitting and basting in jail. After all, it wasn’t her idea to steal a baby, she was impressionable when Reese (Wayne Brady) convinced her to lie for him.

Throughout her charade, she was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. There can be no doubt that Flo has suffered, but is it enough?

Add to her remorse the fact that the love of her life has dumped her in record speed for his ex. Flo has nothing, and now, she’s lost her freedom. Isn’t that enough?

Hopefully, self-righteous Ridge got the satisfaction he was after because his reign of terror will soon give way to some dark times. Explosive show spoilers reveal that he is about to get a comeuppance as well as nail his coffin.

Do you want to see vindictive Ridge choke on his words about hoping Flo suffers until the last broken heart is mended? He proved himself to be a dastardly character by verbally abusing Flo in a manner that was no less nasty than the way Thomas has conducted himself.

Was Ridge justified or just a bully?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.