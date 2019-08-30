The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke and Bill team up, Ridge explodes, and Flo can’t win

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease that life begins to get back to normal for some characters after the recent hideous events. For others, the long road back to normalcy is just beginning, while for some life may never be the same again!

Flo (Katrina Fulton) is cooling her jets in jail when Shauna (Denise Richards) pays her daughter a visit. Flo has had a bit of time to contemplate her actions in the baby swap case. She and Shauna go over the details of what went down and Flo has a revelation.

Later in the week, she has another visitor who is not as sympathetic with the blonde vixen. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) takes a trip downtown and rips into the woman who played a part in his family’s misery.

Adding insult to injury, Sally (Courtney Hope) moves in on her territory, or what used to be anyway. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally talk and things get heated between them, leading to a kiss.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is grilled by Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez). Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) listens in and does not like what she hears. Will this further erode her relationship with Ridge?

Chances are it won’t help. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Bridge will have a fallout when he takes his son’s side over hers. His lack of loyalty will stun you by what he does next!

Elsewhere, her sisters give a large show of much-needed support to Brooke. Someone else steps up to help her out. Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) has always been a sucker for the beautiful blonde, and he vows to help her take down Thomas.

Not helping matters, Ridge has a bad reaction when Sanchez talks about Thomas’ possible connection to Emma’s (Nia Sioux) untimely death.

Can Bill and Brooke find the evidence they need?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.