The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas finds out Beth is alive

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this upcoming week revealed that Liam (Scott Clifton) would overhear a secret. Would it be about Beth being alive?

Flo (Katrina Bowden) is being eaten alive by her guilt. She was seen talking to Zoe (Kiara Barnes) about telling everyone at the wedding, but that is not what is going to happen at all.

In the weekly spoiler video released by The Bold and the Beautiful, things take another dark turn. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is seen talking to Flo and telling her she will take the secret to her grave. What does that mean? Will he make sure she won’t be able to out him?

While ranting about Beth being alive, Thomas didn’t cover all of his bases. He thought no one was around to hear him, but he was wrong. Listening at the door was little Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Did he hear his dad reveal that Beth was alive?

Douglas is now in danger. Not only was he used to con Hope (Annika Noelle) to marry him quicker with the ghost prank, but he now knows that Beth is alive.

What will happen if he slips up? Could Thomas go as far as harming his own child to keep his new bride all to himself? At this point, would anyone be shocked?

It has been confirmed that the Beth saga will be going on for at least a few more weeks. Detective Sanchez is returning in August, so there must be something to investigate. Also, Vincent Irizarry was hired on as a doctor and will appear next month.

Are these two connected in some way to the saga that has been going on for what seems like forever?

Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful showed Phoebe calling Hope mama as she crawled around at her feet while the wedding was taking place.

The pitiful look that attendees had was a reflection of how many viewers feel as they watch this story play out. The little girl knows who her real mama is and it is only a matter of time before it all comes out.

Next week, things will get even more complicated as those in the know will carry the burden of knowing Beth is alive while Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) play house, and Thomas and Hope embark on married life.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.