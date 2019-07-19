The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas acts rashly and Liam hears a secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that there could be a drastic change in the trajectory of one or more storylines that have been dragging for what seems like eons.

Will there be a break in the baby swap case? Can a deceived damsel finally see that the wool is being pulled over her eyes? Let’s not waste another moment and find out what salacious stuff takes place in L.A. next week!

Who didn’t see this catastrophe coming a mile away? Now that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) has Hope (Annika Noelle) right where he wants her, he has a major shock coming down the pike.

Hope told Thomas that she was not ready to have sex, and their marriage may be a chaste one. Her real goal in marrying was to give Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) a mother. She has no idea that she was expertly tricked into this predicament, regardless of the fact that everyone told her Thomas is a dangerous cad.

Nonetheless, Thomas pesters Hope to consummate their union and can’t quite accept it when Hope says no once again. How low is he capable of sinking? Very low! Don’t be surprised if a very shocking and shattering scenario unfolds between these two.

Meanwhile, the ever-curious Liam (Scott Clifton) can’t help himself after hearing something he shouldn’t have. We can’t spill all the details of his eavesdropping, but suffice it to say he will be forced to take action after the bombshell he hears.

Does this have anything to do with loose lips Xander (Adain Bradley) and his growing conscience over the baby swap ruse?

Denise Richards has been a delight on B&B as Shauna Fulton, and we have some related good news to report about her personal assistant, Mikey Ryan.

Be sure to look for Ryan on Wednesday, July 31, when he will appear in a cameo role!

You’ll also want to watch for the upcoming appearance of Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) who’s set to return in the near future.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.