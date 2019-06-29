Is Scott Clifton who plays Liam leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful has put Liam (Scott Clifton) in a very bad spot. After Friday’s cliffhanger show, viewers are wondering if Liam will be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) bought some drugs from Vincent (Joe LoCicero). At first, there was speculation that he was intending to use them on Hope (Annika Noelle), though now it is clear that Liam is the intended target. If he could get Liam to sleep with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), maybe then Hope would run into his waiting arms.

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans watched, Thomas slyly said “goodbye Liam.” This gave way to speculation that Liam may be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful.

Although that is exactly how it seemed, that is not the case. Scott Clifton is a very important part of this puzzle, and while details on his contract with the show aren’t clear, it is likely he will be hanging around for quite some time.

There has been a lot of collateral damage stemming from Reese (Wayne Brady) swapping out Hope’s daughter with a stillborn child. With several people in the know about what happened to Beth, the storyline should be coming to an end soon.

Not even the death of Emma (Nia Sioux) has given Thomas pause. He wants to make sure Hope is all his and that Liam is out of the picture. Keeping the secret that Beth is alive is going cause maximum damage, even if Liam and Steffy reunite as Thomas hopes.

Spoilers indicate that Vincent isn’t going to play nice with Thomas. Will he be the reason all of this comes undone? Liam may be getting drugged, but leaving The Bold and the Beautiful is not on the agenda.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.