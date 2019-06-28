The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Vincent plays dirty and Wyatt’s decision has repercussions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that a new guy in town brings some drama along with his handsome face, a couple continues to be at odds over their kids, and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) faces the consequences.

As if Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wasn’t devious enough, now he has another set of paws to do his dirty work. Old pal Vincent (Joe LoCicero) will continue to help him in his misguided quest to make Hope (Annika Noelle) his, all his.

The repercussions of bringing Vincent to town will be greater than anyone could have imagined, however. Vincent promises to be a major player in more ways than one!

Wyatt and Sally (Courtney Hope) had quite the confrontation when she ripped into him for breaking her heart. Subsequently, he made an epic decision, and the consequences will reverberate through several lives.

Will Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) be the one to take Thomas and his no-good intentions down once and for all? She is hot on his trail even though it may cost her her marriage to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

And by the way, her recent meet-up with Bill (Don Diamont) will not be their last! He was quite sympathetic to her plight before their conversation was interrupted by the terrible news about Emma (Nia Sioux).

Emma’s death at Thomas’ hands may not be the last. Xander (Adain Bradley) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) have much to be worried about as they grow more concerned over what he could do to them. Let’s face it, these two have become as expendable as their accents!

In good news for B&B fans, the show will not be preempted for the Fourth of July holiday. The soap will air a new episode, and chances are we will get to see our fave characters larking about as they celebrate the festivities. Will there be menace amidst the merriment?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.