Is Drew really gone from General Hospital?

It would appear that Drew (Billy Miller) has been declared officially gone from General Hospital, but on soaps, appearances can be deceiving.

For example, Drew’s memories live on in Franco (Roger Howarth). Nonetheless, Drew has been declared officially dead.

The WSB considers there to be enough proof that Drew’s physical being is no longer of this world.

Drew left Port Charles on a mission to help others, and soon after, his whereabouts could not be determined. According to the WSB, Drew was last seen on an aircraft in which the pilot lost control, crashed, and subsequently no bodies were found.

Of course, this story has major loopholes, big enough to fly an F-16 through. Nonetheless, Drew is being treated as dead, and his loved ones are reeling and in mourning.

He has left behind a daughter, Scout, and her mother is now in dire straits. Sam (Kelly Monaco) has been arrested and her loved ones have vowed to take care of the little girl.

Drew’s physical death will probably make the fight for his memories all the more heated and contentious.

In a miracle of sorts, Drew’s memories were implanted in Franco. Frew does not want to be brainwashed back into being Franco, he wants to remain Drew. A trial is brewing to determine what will be done with this Franken-being.

In the meantime, sides are being drawn, with Kim (Tamara Braun) and Monica (Leslie Charleson) on Team Drew, and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Scotty (Kin Shriner) on Team Franco.

Of course, there is an easy solution to this whole mess. Why hasn’t Frew written down everything he remembers about his past, including his life with Kim, and take a chance on the memory reversing surgery being a success? In this way, both Drew and Franco live on, hopefully, barring any tragic surgical consequences in which Frew becomes a vegetable.

What will happen next?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.