General Hospital spoilers: Secrets and lies come to a head in Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that there is an intense week ahead. Many of the events over the last few weeks will be coming to a head as secrets are about to be unearthed.

Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) has his hands full with the people of Port Charles. He was introduced to help Nelle (Chloe Lanier), but he will also be helping Kim (Tamara Braun) and FrankenDrew (Roger Howarth) as they fight to keep their relationship while he remains in Franco’s body.

Nelle appears to believe she will be paroled. General Hospital viewers have been waiting several months for the truth about Jonah/Wiley to be out. Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) are raising Nelle and Michael’s (Chad Duell) son. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) believes that Wiley is her son, but he died and was traded off to Nelle for her baby. How will that truth affect everyone involved?

In the General Hospital promo video, Lucas is seen asking Brad what else he is hiding. Is this the beginning of the end of this storyline? November sweeps are creeping up and this would be a perfect time to blow this secret out of the water. Will this also be where Dr. Tony Jones shows up?

Kim and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) will crash into one another, literally. The two were once friends and now, they are at odds over Drew/Franco. Elizabeth wants her husband back and Kim is hanging onto Drew as the memories are real, even if he is in an entirely different body.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) may be headed to Pentonville. Peter (Wes Ramsey) has told his accomplice to implicate Sam in the murder of Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). It was a perfect setup and things are falling into place nicely. Jason (Steve Burton) feels incredibly guilty as he is working to save her, but will he be able to?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.