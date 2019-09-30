Who is the new lawyer on General Hospital? Martin Gray shows up for Nelle

Michael E. Knight debuted on General Hospital today and viewers have been trying to guess where he would fit in. There was hope that Tad “The Cad” Martin would have been resurrected, but that was squashed when he revealed that it would be a new character.

News about his General Hospital debut broke last month and his first airdate was revealed mid-September. Viewers have been curious about what Michael E. Knight would be doing, and now, the cat is out of the bag.

Debuting as Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) lawyer, Knight is playing Martin Gray. Of course, All My Children fans know this was a nod to his character that graced Pine Valley for years. While it is cute, the idea that he is going to help Nelle in any capacity has made some viewers squirm.

Remember, November sweeps are just a month away and that is the biggest time of year for those don’t-miss storylines. There is hope that Michael (Chad Duell) will finally know that his baby is alive and will be reunited with him as he is currently in the care of Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes).

Nelle alluded to Joss (Eden McCoy) that she may be seeing her sooner than she thinks. Does this mean that Martin Gray will be able to get her out of jail when her parole hearing comes up? What will that mean for Michael and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson)?

There is more to Martin Gray than meets the eye.

What other agenda does he have? Why would he consider taking Nelle’s case at all, unless of course, he was a little off like she is? There are so many possibilities here and as General Hospital fans assess the new lawyer, there will likely be more speculation coming.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.