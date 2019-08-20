General Hospital spoilers: Daytime legend Michael E. Knight joins the cast

General Hospital fans have something special to look forward to moving into the future as it’s just been announced that daytime vet Michael E. Knight is joining the cast.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner is set to debut, but no details regarding the character have been announced.

Legions of soap fans will remember him as Tad “The Cad” Martin on ABC’s All My Children where he debuted in 1982 and was last seen in 2011. We most recently saw him as Dr. Simon Neville on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless.

On Y&R he played a mad genius who almost had a thing going with fellow chemist Ashley (Eileen Davidson). He was on briefly in 2015 and 2016, and the character never really developed although devoted fans wanted him to remain.

Michael E. Knight is friends off-screen with James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) so might these two have a mutual storyline? There is no word yet on when he debuts or who Knight will play, so anything is possible. Perhaps Knight is a long-lost Cassadine which would fit into the current plot with Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and his past dealing with Helena (Constance Towers).

There are so many sizzling front burner plots running at the moment, it’s plausible to think that Knight could fit into any one of them down the road. Maybe he’s a potential love interest for poor Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) if Franco (Roger Howarth) never emerges back into his own consciousness.

He could be a GH doctor who knew Kim (Tamara Braun) back in the day, along with Drew (Billy Miller) making for an interesting triangle if Franco remains as Drew.

We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, congratulations are in order for Knight on his return to daytime where he has been sorely missed!

Sign up now for your General Hospital news alerts!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.