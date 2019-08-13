General Hospital spoilers: Helena Cassadine returns

General Hospital is bringing another familiar face back. Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) is going to be haunting Port Charles once again, but it may not be what you think.

As the storyline with Drew (Billy Miller) and Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is wrapping up, more information is becoming available. When the connection was revealed, some General Hospital viewers thought Helena was a part of the memory operation and it looks like they were correct.

According to TV Line, Helena Cassadine will pop up on General Hospital on August 19. She taped scenes alongside Shiloh as part of a flashback sequence. The writers will be showing viewers what happened back in Afghanistan, complete with Helena in the mix.

This may be the beginning of the end of Drew as the memories unfold. Billy Miller confirmed his exit from General Hospital last month and he reportedly taped his final scenes at the end of July. If that is the case, he should be moving out of Port Charles very shortly.

Helena Cassadine is evil and torturous. She has wreaked havoc on Port Charles for years, and now she is back to rub things in a little more. Helena reportedly died back in 2016 and has shown up only once since then. She appeared as a hallucination at the Nurses Ball in 2017 but hasn’t been seen since.

There have been mixed emotions following this storyline and Constance Towers reprising the role of Helena Cassadine is a treat for long-time viewers. She plays evil like no other in the business and when she appears, she brings everything with her. While it is likely only a few scenes that will lead to more revelations, including Helena was a great choice.

Port Charles wouldn’t be the same without the reign of terror Helena Cassadine put everyone through. Now that she is still toying with the town from the grave, there is a little bit of satisfaction granted for long-time viewers.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.