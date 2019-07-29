Billy Miller out at General Hospital — Will he head back to The Young and the Restless?

General Hospital fans will be mourning the loss of another character from Port Charles. Speculation has been running wild for months about the status of Billy Miller on General Hospital. While many were doubtful that he would leave, it looks like it is goodbye.

Last night, Marnie Sparer released a statement and video to Twitter from Billy Miller. He doesn’t use social media and his messages have come through her account since the beginning. Miller is out at General Hospital and there is no indication on what happened to prompt the exit.

Will Billy Miller head back to The Young and the Restless? It is possible, though Jason Thompson is currently in the role of Billy Abbott so it wouldn’t make much sense. Maybe he is off to primetime like he has wanted in the past? There is no clear cut answer right now.

Billy Miller joined General Hospital in 2014 as Jason Morgan. He received so much criticism for stepping into the role that Steve Burton had vacated, though he made things his own. Pairing him alongside Kelly Monaco was a “DreAm,” as she plays Sam. While it wasn’t JaSam, DreAm quickly became another fan favorite ship in the soap world.

After Steve Burton returned, Billy Miller became Drew Cain. He was the identical twin brother of Jason Morgan and no one knew about him. It was difficult for Billy Miller fans to see him tossed aside, especially because many had followed him from The Young and the Restless to General Hospital.

The last few years have been tough for Billy Miller on General Hospital. Storylines weren’t written for him and he was lumped into the storyline with Oscar (Garren Stitt) and Kim (Tamara Braun). He gave a great performance, but there was so much more potential for the talent that Miller has. With the storyline gone and not much more left aside from his connection to Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin), it isn’t shocking that he is exiting.

His final air date has yet to be revealed. General Hospital tapes roughly a month in advance so it is likely that Billy Miller will air throughout August at the very least. No word yet on whether a recast has been talked about or if one will happen. The role of Drew Cain isn’t central to any specific storyline and his loss wouldn’t cause chaos in Port Charles.

It is the end of the road for Billy Miller and General Hospital. Fans will miss him but will continue to support future projects as he moves on.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.