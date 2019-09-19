General Hospital spoilers: Michael E. Knight debut date, character details revealed

Michael E. Knight is headed to General Hospital. The casting news broke a few weeks ago and there were no details about his character or what his business in Port Charles will be. Now, soap viewers will have a chance to see the esteemed soap vet kick around town.

Debuting on September 30, Michael E. Knight will have connections to several Port Charles residents. He will cross paths with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), which will be a treat for long-time ABC viewers who may remember the two worked together on All My Children, where Stuart played Will Cortland and Knight played Tad “The Cad” Martin.

The General Hospital writers spoke with Entertainment Weekly about casting Michael E. Knight and shared a few tiny details about his character. He will not be playing Tad Martin, as some had speculated. Knight will walk in as a completely new character, but the General Hospital writers have said that some of the charming characteristics from his All My Children role will come into play for his Port Charles persona.

How will Michael E. Knight connect to the people of Port Charles? In the exclusive pics published by the outlet, he is wearing a suit. This has led to speculation that General Hospital may have cast him as a lawyer. Could he help in the FrankenDrew (Roger Howarth) storyline? After all, viewers just saw him carted off to the psych ward after Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) found out he slept with Kim (Tamara Braun).

There has been no definitive timeline for how long Michael E. Knight will be on General Hospital. He began taping on September 10 and his debut is slated for the end of the month. Given the information in the interview, it looks like he will last a while because he helps to complete some storylines.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.