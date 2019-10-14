Billy Miller lands post General Hospital gig at Apple TV with star-studded cast

General Hospital alum Billy Miller has landed a new gig at Apple TV with several famous Hollywood faces.

The talented actor is trading in daytime soap operas for a primetime thriller. Miller will appear in the upcoming Apple TV show, Truth Be Told. It is based on the book Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barner and is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

According to Deadline, the show is a thriller drama series that follows podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer). She decides to reexamine a murder case that made her a household name on her podcast.

Warren Cave (Aaron Paul) is the man she might have wrongly accused, resulting in him being put in prison.

Warren was convicted of murdering the father of identical twins, Josie and Lanie Burhman (Lizzie Caplan). The killer’s guilt or innocence has remained a question for twenty years. Now Poppy’s podcast takes another look at the case, revealing several twists and turns involving media, race, and privacy.

Billy has signed on to play Lanie’s husband, Alex Dunn. Several other television greats join the soap opera alum. Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and This Is Us fan favorite, Ron Cephas Jones all have recurring parts.

It is unclear how big of a role Billy will have in the suspense thriller. The project was initially announced last year as Are You Sleeping but was not given an official order at the time.

Now it appears the show is moving forward as Truth Be Told. Apple TV is set to drop the new series as part of its official launch this year. Episodes will be available on December 6.

Billy Miller fans can soon find him back on television. Although he is not joining another soap opera, at this time, the actor is making headlines with his new show. It sounds like the Apple TV drama is going to be quite the departure for from his previous characters.