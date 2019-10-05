General Hospital: Is Kim heading for a breakdown?

The residents of Port Charles are still feeling the death of Oscar (Garren Stitt). Along with Josslyn (Eden McCoy) struggling to adjust to life without her boyfriend, Kim (Tamara Braun‎) continues to spiral over losing her son.

Some parents never overcome the loss of a child, and it consumes their life forever. Oscar was Kim’s entire world for his whole life. She was a single mom, who only had to share him with the family for the last two years of his life.

Their bond was unbreakable, but it is also causing Kim to lose her grasp on reality. She has gone from wanting a baby with Drew or Julian, to wanting to leave Port Charles, to now embarking on a relationship with Franco, who thinks he is Drew.

Kim’s recent drastic actions, as well as continuously changing her mind, has General Hospital fans questioning if the doctor is heading for a breakdown. There is no question she has not been acting like the confident and independent woman viewers met when she first arrived in Port Charles.

Her desire to have a baby makes sense and can easily be justified. Kim loved being a mother. Plus, she lost her only child. Wanting another one is part of the grieving process. It happens. People who suffer from losing a child often go on to have a baby.

Even Kim’s decision to leave Port Charles and look for a fresh start is not a crazy one. Again, it makes sense, and anyone who has suffered a loss like hers can relate. A change of scenery is sometimes just what the doctor ordered for people dealing with the loss of a loved one.

It is her final choice that is throwing fans for a loop. Kim sleeping with Franco, even though he thinks he is Drew, is so out of character. She was head over heels for Charlie (aka Julian), who was giving up his whole life to leave town with Kim.

Franco remembers a time in Kim’s life that resulted in Oscar’s conception. He gives her another connection to her deceased son. Franco is also reminding her their love created the son that changed her life.

Kim knows he is not really Drew. She knows Elizabeth is fighting to get her man back, but yet, the doctor keeps getting sucked in by Franco. The memories are causing her not to think clearly.

Terry (Cassandra James) even mentioned to Franco that his presence is having an impact on Kim that could push her over the edge. There is no question that the good doctor is not in her right mind.

The longer Franco believes he is Drew, the more likely it is that Kim will have a breakdown. She may be living in a fantasy world right now, but at some point, he will become Franco again.

When Franco loses all of Drew’s memories, Kim will be left devastated, alone, and pushed beyond the brink of reality. She is already teetering with what is real, so it is safe to say Kim is heading for a breakdown.

Do you think Kim has lost it?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.