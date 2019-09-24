General Hospital spoilers: Shocking hookup between Julian and Olivia?

More collateral damage is in store from the Frew fiasco on General Hospital if the wild rumor turns out to be fact. First, Friz hit the skids after Kim (Tamara Braun) and Frew (Roger Howarth) hit the sheets.

Next, Julian (William deVry) and Kim hit the rocks with the revelation that she thinks Drew lives on in Franco and spent the night with the virtual man.

Watching the dominoes fall, it’s a given that a heartbroken Julian turns to someone warm and comforting for support. But the who may surprise you!

If speculation is true, look for Julian to find solace in the arms of his ex-lover. No, not Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

His other ex-lover, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Julian is hurt and reeling, but so is Olivia, making for perfect bedfellows.

Sure, she’s married to Ned (Wally Kurth). But lately, she’s spent more time snarking to Sonny (Maurice Benard) about their son’s ex-wife Lulu (Emme Rylan). That’s because Olivia thinks Lulu is moving on way too fast from her precious son Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), even though they’re divorced. Olivia is completely irrational when it comes to Dante’s happiness, as any mother would be!

Explosive show spoilers reveal that in the coming days Olivia reaches her limit over something. We all know that Olivia is emotional on a good day, so reaching the mood stratosphere on a bad day is sure to make her brain short circuit and leave her vulnerable.

Enter Julian. Their history centers on a drunken night of foolish passion which produced their son Leo. That time, Julian was mad that Alexis was with Ned and Olivia was mad that Ned was with Alexis.

This time, Julian is reeling over Kim and Olivia is livid over Lulu. With both characters again feeling hurt, angry, and betrayed by loved ones, is history about to repeat itself?

Fasten your seatbelts fans, unpredictable turbulence lies ahead in Port Charles!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.