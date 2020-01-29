General Hospital to resume airing all-new episodes

General Hospital fans can rejoice! The ABC soap has revealed that beginning today, all-new episodes of the show will begin airing once again.

It has been several days since General Hospital fans have been able to watch their favorite soap. The show has been suspended since January 21, with six episodes hanging in the balance.

Starting today, General Hospital will air in the time zones unaffected by the ongoing impeachment trial.

Where can you watch General Hospital if it is preempted in your area?

If General Hospital is not airing on ABC due to the impeachment trial coverage, fans will still be able to watch the episode on the same day.

In the evening, the network will make the episode available for all viewers to watch on the website and the app. There will be no log-in required. General Hospital has revealed this will happen at roughly 8 p.m. EST.

Where did General Hospital leave off?

With six episodes that have been held, many General Hospital viewers may be wondering where the show left off. Some viewers have already seen the episode that aired on Tuesday, January 21. It was on in Canada and has been passed around on social media in several different groups.

Things in Port Charles will pick up with a mob shooting. Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) end up in a shootout with Mike (Max Gail) in tow. Meanwhile, in Port Charles, things on the dock get dicey.

Michael (Chad Duell) is supposed to be meeting with Laura (Genie Francis). He is there with Joss (Eden McCoy) as they discuss his invitation for Nelle (Chloe Lanier) to move into the Quartermaine mansion.

At some point, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), Carly (Laura Wright), and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) also end up at the docks. Laura gets shot and the rest from there is unknown.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Sonny will rush to the emergency room. There is a turf war brewing in Port Charles and no one is safe!

News that General Hospital cast Johnny Wactor as Brando was announced. His original airdate was supposed to be January 22, which means that he will debut on screen tomorrow with the way General Hospital has laid out the plans. How he fits in and why he is alive remain the big question marks in this storyline.

Now that General Hospital will resume airing, keep in mind that February sweeps will begin a week behind and run a week into March this year.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.