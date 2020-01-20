General Hospital spoilers: Willow crosses Nelle, a turf war begins, and Michael loves Sasha

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a week of big events is on the way. With a turf war brewing, a lot is at stake when things come to a head.

Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) returned to Port Charles last week. He was revealed to be Jordan’s (Briana Nicole Henry) old partner. She needs help after a Corinthos truck was hijacked. Will Taggert be able to give the PCPD the help they need?

Laura (Genie Francis) has expressed interest in building up the waterfront. In the General Hospital promo video, she is seen at the docks with Sonny (Maurice Benard), Jason (Steve Burton), and Mike (Max Gail). It appears that she may have been shot in what can only be described as mob violence.

Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) is back on General Hospital this week. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) go to see him at the boarding school. What should be a happy reunion turns into something that spawns anger. Spencer tells his father that he is no better than Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Speaking of Valentin Cassadine, he is going to have his hands full this week. From being released from custody at the PCPD to his conversation with Nina (Cynthia Watros), things are not going his way. Could he be gearing up to leave Port Charles?

Michael (Chad Duell) reveals that he loves Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) this week on General Hospital. It comes out as he tries to break up with her to keep her safe. With his family under attack, no one is safe. In his attempt to be noble, he lets it slip that he loves her.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is not happy with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) interfering with her situation with Brad (Parry Shen). With her history of crazy, there is cause for concern of retaliation. The secret about Wiley being Jonah is going to be blown wide open, but for now, everything remains under wraps. Will Willow be in danger after she tells Nelle she is glad she isn’t a mother?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.