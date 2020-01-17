General Hospital spoilers for next week: Finn seeks out Nikolas, Laura has plans, and Willow grows annoyed

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that more fallout from Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) release plays out. Relationships are put to the test and only the strong will survive.

As Lucas’ (Ryan Carnes) life hangs in the balance, Brad (Parry Shen) has been losing his mind. Right before the crash, he told Lucas the truth about Wiley. He is Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle’s baby. Everyone in Port Charles believes that Jonah died, but that will change sooner rather than later.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) found Nelle at Brad’s house. This is going to set things into motion and bring the truth to light. Willow isn’t going to let Nelle near the baby she believes is her son and that is going to have some big consequences down the line.

Laura (Genie Francis) wants to rebuild the waterfront area in Port Charles. How will her plans affect everyone else?

There will be problems for Sasha (Sofa Mattsson) and Michael. Something is going to shake them up, leaving him to feel like he has to defend her honor. Their relationship is growing and as things become more and more serious, important decisions will need to be made.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) will be in the hot seat next week. Finn (Michael Easton) will pay him a visit in regard to Hayden’s (Rebecca Budig) scurrying out of town. The good doctor won’t be the only person looking to talk to Nikolas. Laura will see her son and the two will exchange words once again. She won’t forget what the last three years have done to her family.

As February sweeps approaches, things in Port Charles will pick up. There was a little nugget planted in viewers’ minds when Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason were talking about Nelle. Will she get murdered and kick off an epic whodunnit?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.