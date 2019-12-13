What happened to Lucas on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers may be wondering what happened to Lucas (Ryan Carnes) if they missed an episode or two during the last few weeks. Currently, he remains in a coma in the ICU at the hospital after a terrible accident.

Lucas and Brad (Parry Shen) decided in the last minute to attend Thanksgiving at Carly’s (Laura Wright) after she called and begged them to show up. The two had planned to discuss things at home while Wiley went and spent time at the Corinthos home.

Julian (William deVry) had watched as Michael (Chad Duell) picked up Wiley and left with him. Following his departure, the pub owner messed with the brakes on Brad’s car. He thought this would help to keep his son safe and easily get Brad out of the way. Unfortunately, Lucas decided to drive the car to Carly’s.

While arguing in the car, Brad finally came clean about who Wiley is. He told Lucas that it was not their original son and that he is Michael and Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) baby. At that point, they had come across Kendra (Michelle Argyris), who was trying to run Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) over like a speedbump. Without the brakes working on the car, they crashed into the life coach and flew off the side of the road.

Kendra was killed in the accident and Alexis was rescued by Julian and Neil (Joe Flanigan) after they tracked her location. Once she was assessed and could give an account of what happened, the other car was located. Julian was the one to find Lucas and Brad. The reality of what he did sank in and he has been by his son’s bedside throughout the entire ordeal.

Brad was only minorly injured compared to the damage Lucas had suffered. He was rushed into surgery and remains in a coma at General Hospital. Carly called Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) to consult on the case. He agreed that everything that could be done, was, and it was just a waiting game.

Viewers may be wondering if Lucas will die, but it looks like that is likely not going to be the case. He was told the truth and when he wakes up, speculation is that he will have forgotten things — including what Brad told him before the accident.

Be sure to tune in and find out what will happen to Brad, Lucas, and Wiley.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.