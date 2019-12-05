General Hospital spoilers: Matt Cohen returns as Griffin Munro

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital fans can rejoice as a familiar face is headed back to Port Charles. Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) will be back at some point in the coming days to consult on a very important case.

The news comes following a terrible car accident involving Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes). Things aren’t looking great for one of the men, especially after the intense impact.

Currently, Brad is awake and in decent shape. Lucas, on the other hand, is in dire condition while in the ICU at General Hospital. There had been speculation that Brad would be a casualty following the accident, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Griffin’s return to Port Charles comes as a bit of a surprise. He left being unable to cope after losing Kiki (Hayley Erin) last year when her mother’s boyfriend murdered her.

Ava (Maura West) believed she was dating Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom), but it was his twin brother, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) she had fallen in love with.

His return will likely see him consulting on Lucas’ case. Griffin is a brilliant doctor, and his expertise is needed. Several theories are floating around about what will happen to Lucas, but death seems to be off the table with the news of Matt Cohen’s General Hospital return.

At this point, it is unclear how long Griffin will stick around Port Charles. He still has familiar faces in town, including Anna (Finola Hughes). Will he cross paths with Ava now that she is locked away in Shadybrook?

Be sure to tune in and find out what brings Dr. Griffin Munro back to Port Charles and see whose path he will cross when Matt Cohen returns to General Hospital in the coming days.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.