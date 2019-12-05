General Hospital star Parry Shen weighs in following rumors about a departure

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital isn’t saying goodbye to Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) anytime soon. The actor weighed in on Twitter, and it looks like he is sticking around.

Rumors of Brad’s departure from Port Charles began when the actor shared something on Facebook that appeared to be an exit speech. He has since deleted the post, and General Hospital fans can rest easy.

Parry Shen revealed how intense it was as reports of his General Hospital departure made their way around social media. He said, in part, “It was kinda fascinating to watch but also extremely sad & scary.”

Believe me, not my intent. I had to keep quiet for 4 days & just watch the press just go nuts & speculate. It was kinda fascinating to watch but also extremely sad & scary. I mean, this was just a small taste of what movie stars must go through in the tabloids. https://t.co/Q7o01FF6LE — Parry Shen (@parryshen) December 5, 2019

Yesterday, Brad woke up at General Hospital, informed that both he and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) has been in an accident. He remembered he told his husband the truth about Wiley and how he is Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) son, not their original child.

Lucas is in bad shape. His exit from General Hospital has been speculated, but it looks like he will stick around and possibly battle amnesia. This would be the perfect scenario because Brad has already told the truth to his husband, but him not remembering will allow their family to stay intact.

Julian (William deVry) is the reason Brad and Lucas are in the shape they are in. He tampered with the brakes on the car, never stopping to think his son could have suffered the consequences. Currently, Lucas is in ICU as he attempts to rebound from the near-fatal injuries he sustained.

As the story unfolds and viewers find out what will happen to Lucas if, and when he wakes up, there is going to be an investigation into what happened to the car. They saved Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) life, but the mystery of why they didn’t have working brakes remains.

Be sure to tune in and find out how the story unfolds.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.