Does Lucas die on General Hospital? Is Ryan Carnes leaving?

General Hospital fans wonder what the outcome will be for Lucas (Ryan Carnes) who was involved in the accident that saved Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) life. Will he die because of the actions taken by his father?

Lucas and Brad (Parry Shen) were headed to Carly’s (Laura Wright) house for Thanksgiving. Julian (William deVry) tampered with the car breaks, not believing that anyone but his son-in-law would get in it. Unfortunately, Lucas was in the car as well and both took the impact from the accident hard.

Kendra (Michelle Argyris) was a casualty at the scene of the accident. She was not able to avenge her brother’s death by running over Alexis because she was hit by the car with Brad and Lucas. Kendra was the means to an end with a storyline, and now, there is likely to be another casualty.

Brad looks like he will survive despite speculation that he would be leaving General Hospital. Lucas was taken into surgery and his life hangs in the balance. With the show being several days behind due to preemptions, this is the final moments of November sweeps.

Remember, Brad confessed to Lucas that their baby isn’t the original Wiley. He is Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) son. His conscience is clear now, but at what cost? Lucas was driving the car and sustained an incredible hit while Brad, who was the passenger, isn’t in as bad of shape.

Julian is going to be torn up over his actions. He was trying to spare his son’s heartache by getting rid of Brad, but instead, he very well could have killed Lucas. At this point, with his life hanging in the balance, waiting is the only option.

Will Lucas be leaving General Hospital or is something else at play?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.