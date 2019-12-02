General Hospital spoilers: Is Brad leaving Port Charles?

General Hospital spoilers have alluded to an accident happening. After viewers saw Julian (William deVry) tamper with Brad’s (Parry Shen) car, it is likely he and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) who suffer.

Brucas has been up and down in recent weeks. As they leave to attend Thanksgiving with family, they argue in the car. Lucas wants to know what Brad is hiding and demands he tells him.

It looks like the car will crash and there may even be a casualty. Will it be Lucas or Brad? There have been rumblings that Parry Shen is out at General Hospital, though the actor hasn’t officially commented. He did share something that speculated his demise, but nothing concrete.

Parry Shen has been a good sport about everything Brad has endured over the years on General Hospital. He is a snake, but much of the time his intentions have always been good. His friendship with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) was a highlight of his time on the show. From changing test results to swapping a dead baby for Michael’s (Chad Duell) very much alive son, there is no low Brad wouldn’t sink to.

The likelihood that Brad is leaving is good. Parry Shen has dropped hints, but like several other cast members who have left before, he likely won’t officially confirm until after he finishes airing.

Getting rid of Brad on General Hospital isn’t a big move, but it thrusts Julian back into the “bad boy” persona. After months of trying to redeem him, why would the writers go this route?

As the next week unfolds in Port Charles, expect some life-altering news to be shared. Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) has some bad news. Could it be that her son-in-law was killed? If Brad does end up leaving General Hospital, who will tell Michael about Wiley being his son?

