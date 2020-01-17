Who is Taggert on General Hospital? Real Andrews returns to old stomping ground

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) is back in Port Charles. There were some rumblings about a possible return among soap fans but the news was confirmed after today’s episode when he was shown in the previews.

Newer General Hospital viewers may not remember who Marcus Taggert is, but seasoned viewers will. His vendetta against Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) was a huge storyline over two decades ago.

Taggert was close to Sonny’s stepfather, Deke. When he was killed, Marcus took it upon himself to hunt down the alleged killer and that kicked off his decades-long feud. Now, he is back in Port Charles and things may not have changed at all.

He likely has a connection to Trina (Sydney Mikayla). Some believe he is her father or uncle, which would make sense.

What better way to connect Sonny and Taggert together than with Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Trina. The teen scene is up and coming, and now, General Hospital viewers will finally find out who Trina’s mystery relative in Port Charles is.

The timing with Marcus Taggert returning also coincides with Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) return from the dead. There is a connection with these two as well. Marcus’ sister Gia (Marisa Ramirez) was engaged to the Cassadine heir. The two were part of the teen scene and struck up a friendship that turned into romance.

In 1996, Real Andrews debuted on General Hospital as Marcus Taggert. He held the role from 1996 to 1997 when Matthew St. Patrick took over the role for a year and returned in 1998 and stayed there until 2003. Andrews last appeared as Taggert on May 8, 2003, when he left Port Charles.

What will happen when he comes face to face with Sonny? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.