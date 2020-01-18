General Hospital spoilers: Nicolas Bechtel brings Spencer back to Port Charles

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital fans have been wondering when Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) would be returning following the revelation that Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is alive.

Nicolas Bechtel confirmed the news that he would be bringing Spencer back to Port Charles next week on General Hospital.

This is exciting as it has been three years since he has had a father in his life. Spencer has been fighting for what he believed was his father’s and went up against Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) several times.

Laura (Genie Francis) has been trying to figure out how to tell Spencer that his father is alive. It looks like all of that will transpire in the coming days. He has spent a lot of time away from Port Charles at a boarding school to remain safe and away from anyone who would try to hurt him.

The length of Spencer’s stay in Port Charles is unknown. Confirmation of his return is the only tangible information about his stint on General Hospital, though many viewers would like to see him stick around. Nicolas Bechtel has grown up on the show and has been in the role for several years.

As the storyline unfolds with Nikolas’ integration back into Port Charles, there are still plenty of questions about where he has been and why it took so long for him to resurface.

Spencer grieved the loss of his father hard, especially after losing his mother as a young child. Nikolas will have to figure out a way to explain to his son what happened and why he allowed him to believe he was dead for all that time.

Remember, Spencer is as feisty as ever. Expect more than just an outburst from the young man as he returns to Port Charles and reunites with his back-from-the-dead father.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.