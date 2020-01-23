Why wasn’t General Hospital on and when will it air again?

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital didn’t air Tuesday or Wednesday due to the impeachment trial. This isn’t new for soap fans who have experienced interruptions to their daytime drama for years.

Usually, General Hospital airs the following day after the preemption, or in the early morning hours of the next day if the network chooses to keep things airing as usual.

Unfortunately, no one knows what the trial will bring in terms of interruptions, leaving General Hospital fans in limbo for now.

On their social media pages, General Hospital declared they would keep fans updated about when the show will begin airing again.

The message said, in part, “We will monitor the news coverage and continue to update our social channels as soon as we know when new episodes will return.”

At this point, there is no confirmation about when the show will return to airing as usual. This delay upsets the flow of things and will push back February sweeps. Right now, there is only a two-day delay, but that number is expected to grow.

With things up in the air, General Hospital fans will have to remember where the show left off. Some viewers were able to see Tuesday’s episode and confirm that Laura gets shot on the docks. A mob war is brewing, and it will have to be paused until further notice.

Things were starting to pick up and lead into February sweeps. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is out of prison and will be moving in with Michael (Chad Duell) at the Quartermaine mansion.

The secret about Wiley being Jonah is going to come out, and when it does, the people of Port Charles will never be the same.

Spoilers for General Hospital will also be delayed as the dates of each episode airing are continuing to change. Unfortunately, this will likely happen several times over the next few weeks due to the impeachment trial.

Until ABC releases another update on when the episodes will air, everything is hanging in the balance.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.