Brando on General Hospital: Gladys’ son makes Port Charles debut

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital is getting a new character when it resumes. Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) will be seen on screen soon.

Brando is Gladys’ (Bonnie Burroughs) son who everyone believes is dead. Remember, he is Dev’s (Ashton Arbab) supposed father on the paperwork Sonny (Maurice Benard) had drawn up. He paid Gladys a hefty sum of money to help with keeping Dev in Port Charles, and now, things are getting complicated.

What does Brando want on General Hospital?

The idea that Brando is still alive has General Hospital fans scratching their heads. Everyone believes he is dead, which is why Sonny chose him as Dev’s father.

There has been some speculation that something was off with Gladys when she called Brando and left a message during the holidays. General Hospital fans knew that the scene wasn’t for nothing, but now, there is more to speculate on.

A turf war is going on in Port Charles. It looks like Brando may be tied into what is happening. Gladys has been nosing around Sonny and his business. Could she have set things up so that her son could try and take out the competition?

Not everything is black and white. Brando is going to be an important part of the story, but will his presence bring good or bad vibes? If he is trying to run game on Sonny and is the one who hijacked the truck, things won’t end well.

Things with the mob have been quiet for several years. What better way to ramp up the drama than to bring the mob back. With Laura (Genie Francis) being shot, there is going to be hell to pay if Brando is the one calling the shots.

When will Brando debut on General Hospital?

Since General Hospital has been preempted for six days, including today, it is unclear when Brando will debut. Before the ongoing impeachment trial, the initial air date was January 22. With that in mind, when General Hospital does return, Brando will appear in the second episode back.

A lot is going to happen when Sonny finds out that Brando isn’t dead. Did Gladys know? How will she explain this one?

Dev is going to be affected, especially if Brando is out to ruin Sonny. There is a lot to consider, especially adding the character before sweeps. Something is settling right and now, Brando is going to be thrust into everything going down in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.