General Hospital spoilers: Mob violence has a rippling effect in Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers reveal that something is brewing in Port Charles. On the heels of a shootout on the docks, the residents are worried.

Viewers know that Laura (Genie Francis) gets shot on the docks after meeting Michael (Chad Duell) there. The episode has not yet aired in the US, but it did air in Canada, and it has been making the rounds on social media.

This is where General Hospital will pick up once the shows continue airing.

The relationship between Michael and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is getting serious. He attempts to break up with her, telling her that being with him is dangerous. Of course, his points are valid, seeing as she was on the docks during the shootout.

When she protests their separation, Michael professes his love for her. He and Sasha will check out of Port Charles and get away from the chaos.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) starts to worry about what is happening in Port Charles after the shootout. With Laura hit in the violence, there are going to be a lot of questions. Who is challenging Sonny (Maurice Benard) for his territory?

The answer may shock you!

Finn (Michael Easton) is going to have a lot to say when he runs into Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). He knows about why Hayden (Rebecca Budig) left, and he wants answers.

Finn has been raising Violet (Jophielle Love) with the help of Anna (Finola Hughes), with no idea when her mother could return. Also, keep an eye out for Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) to return to Port Charles in the coming weeks.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is up to something, and Martin (Michael E. Knight) is sticking by his side. He is going to get a surprise when Lulu (Emme Rylan) serves him with papers.

She wants full custody of Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), but don’t think he is going down without a fight.

For now, General Hospital is airing at least three episodes behind schedule. The show revealed they would keep viewers updated on when they will be able to view the new episodes.

Until then, everything hangs in the balance.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.