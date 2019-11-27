General Hospital spoilers: Willow may be pregnant and Brad tells Lucas the truth?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the action isn’t going to stop as November sweeps melt away. What could be in store for Port Charles now?

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will be released from the hospital, prompting Kendra (Michelle Argyris) to get angry. The two will meet at the cemetery and a confrontation will occur. It looks like Kendra slaps Alexis, leaving General Hospital viewers to wonder if the truth about her identity comes to light.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) may be expecting. She is seen talking to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and saying, ‘I can’t be pregnant.”

Will this be a storyline moving forward, or a way to rebrand the characters so that when the truth about Wiley comes out, they have something to look forward to?

There have been a lot of ups and downs with Brucas lately. Brad (Parry Shen) may be coming clean with Lucas (Ryan Carnes) about Wiley and how he is Michael’s (Chad Duell) son.

After seeing Julian (William deVry) turn him away, he knew he was backed into a corner. General Hospital viewers have been waiting forever for the truth to come out, and now, it looks like there may be an end in sight.

News about Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) returning to Port Charles spread quickly. It has been over two years since she was on the show, and now, she will be back in time for the holidays.

The scenes shown at the Quartermaine home in the General Hospital promo clip appear to be when Tracy shows her face. With Brook Lynn back too, things are going to get intense.

Hayden (Rebecca Budig) is leaving the show. It is speculated that her little girl, Violet (Jophielle Love) will remain in Port Charles with Finn (Michael Easton). She doesn’t want to leave because now there are two parents for her daughter, but Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) insists she needs to leave.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Mike (Max Gail) are seen fighting. It was revealed that things are going downhill quickly for him and the family must prepare to say goodbye.

Stella (Vernee Watson) was heartbroken as she said goodbye to her friend, and Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) must get ready for the next steps in Mike’s battle.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will battle it out. Will this be about the painting or Nina (Cynthia Watros)?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.