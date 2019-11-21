General Hospital spoilers: Jane Elliot returns as Tracy Quartermaine

General Hospital fans have reason to celebrate as Jane Elliot is bringing Tracy Quartermaine back to Port Charles!

The news comes on the heels of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) returning to Port Charles as well. With the Quartermaine family slowly dwindling, long-time General Hospital viewers are excited to see what will happen in the coming weeks.

Tracy Quartermaine was last seen at the beginning of May sweeps in 2017. Jane Elliot revealed that she was retiring after nearly four decades of playing the character and living in Port Charles. The show chose to write her out and leave it open-ended, which paid off!

December will be when General Hospital fans will be able to see Jane Elliot onscreen as Tracy Quartermaine. Details about her return are minimal, but she will stick around through the holidays.

She left as a redhead but will be returning as a blonde according to Entertainment Weekly’s sneak peek. With her granddaughter Brook Lynn back in town, you can expect some shenanigans to take place as well.

There have been some questions about whether Luke (Anthony Geary) will be returning to Port Charles alongside his on-again-off-again lady love.

It was revealed that Tracy ended up with him after leaving, but where they stand now remains unclear. Geary would be a welcome addition and with all of the recent returns, viewers aren’t counting this one out.

Although Jane Elliot will not reprise her role for the Quartermaine Thanksgiving, the fact that she will be back in Port Charles is cause to celebrate.

Her time on General Hospital has not been revealed, though it is likely a shorter stint than many would like. Tracy and her no-nonsense attitude will be welcomed back with open arms.

With her return, Monica (Leslie Charleson) will be in for it and General Hospital viewers are here for it!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.