General Hospital spoilers: Brook Lynn Ashton returns to Port Charles

General Hospital is going to have more than just one familiar character returning to Port Charles for November sweeps. Brook Lynn Ashton will be returning next week and reuniting with her dad, Ned (Wally Kurth).

TV Line revealed that Brook Lynn would be heading back to General Hospital to rejoin her family, but it will not be Adrianne Leon in the role. Instead, Amanda Setton will be taking over. She may be a familiar face to ABC soap viewers as she held the role of Kimberly Andrews on One Life to Live.

Brook Lynn is the daughter of Ned Quartermaine and Lois Cerullo (formerly Rena Sofer). She has been on and off the show since her birth, most recently seen in 2011. The details surrounding her return aren’t exactly clear at this point as no major storyline is happening involving Ned or her step-mom Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Amanda Setton held the role of Kimberly Andrews on One Life to Live for less than a year during both stints. She was married to Clint Buchanan (Jerry verDorn) and looking to run scams with her friend, Stacy Morasco (Crystal Hunt). The two caused plenty of chaos in Llanview, but Kimberly didn’t stick around for long.

Details surrounding how long Brook Lynn will stick around Port Charles is unclear. General Hospital typically doesn’t talk about contracts. Most of the time, things are kept under wraps, especially if it is a high-profile return.

Viewers are interested to see where Brook Lynn will fit in. Will she swoop in and get in between Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Dustin (Mark Lawson)? She may even set her sights on Peter (Wes Ramsey). There aren’t many available men in Port Charles and given Brook Lynn’s history with Lulu and Maxie (Kirsten Storms), their men might be the ideal place for her to start.

Back in the day, Brook Lynn was also involved with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma). Will his return align with hers?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.