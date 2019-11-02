General Hospital casts Marcus Coloma as the new Nikolas Cassadine

General Hospital fans eager for Nikolas Cassadine to return to the canvas can relax as the errant prince is back in the fold as of October 31. The question is, will his Halloween return portend a haunted or a happy reaction?

Many fans guessed that the mysterious man Ava (Maura West) swore was following her was Nikolas, although some thought she was losing her marbles.

Of course, Nikolas will have some catching up to do, especially with mom Laura (Genie Francis).

Tyler Christopher was the first Nikolas, debuting in 1996. The character was last seen in 2016 after he was presumed dead after being thrown out of a window to a rocky cliff below. The body was never found, allegedly drawn out to sea, and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was blamed for his death.

News of his demise was way premature, however!

Marcus Coloma has been tapped to step into the princely shoes. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, the soap newbie reveals that landing the GH gig, “was one of those moments of just disbelief and joy and happiness and elation.”

According to Coloma, joining the ABC sudser, “has been such a fun experience. I honestly wish I had done (a soap) sooner because I had no idea how great everybody was, from the writers to the producers and the directors and the actors. There’s just so much talent and so many professional people that care so much about their job, more so than I’ve seen in a lot of projects that I’ve done…. I think I can truthfully say it’s been the nicest set that I’ve ever worked on.”

Coloma’s credits include South Beach, Point Pleasant, Major Crimes, and Drop Dead Diva.

So, what will Nikolas get up to upon his return? He no doubt, will want to reconnect with his Cassadine kin, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and catch up with Ava, the woman he was trying to protect when he was killed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.