General Hospital spoilers for next week: Alexis worsens, Finn slacks, and Cassandra frets

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that November sweeps continue with a hot trajectory, involving several Port Charles residents in scandals, outrage, and bombshell revelations.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is showing the effects of the magic powder potion that Kendra (Michelle Argyris) keeps giving her. Later in the week, Alexis’ condition takes a serious downward turn—could this be a final fatal event?

Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) have spent months apart, presumably pining for the day when they would finally be together again. Alas, all of a sudden Finn realizes that he is not quite prepared to face his beloved. This change of heart will no doubt warm the cockles of the hearts of Fayden fans.

Elsewhere, Casandra (Jessica Tuck) is not having a good day. The formidable force of nature is anxious and fearful rather than her usually bombastic self.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is also feeling out of sorts. She is at a crossroads and goes to her brother’s grave for a sign of inspiration.

Meanwhile, JaSam is not out of the woods. Show spoilers reveal that Jason (Steve Burton) receives a concerning message and Sam (Kelly Monaco) has unanswered questions.

Three lovely ladies break bread together indicating that any prior friction is evaporated. You don’t want to miss the scene in which Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) has a snack with a couple of VIP adults.

Julian (William deVry) has his hand in several plots at the moment, and he is a busy boy next week. Like a good brother, he does the right thing when his sister Ava (Maura West) needs his help. In a Friday cliffhanger scene, the coffee purveyor must take a trip to General Hospital.

The consequences of Frew’s trial continue to reverberate through Port Charles. For his part, Frew (Roger Howarth) has a significant epiphany, while Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is the recipient of truly awful news.

Brucas requires help beyond the therapy couch. Lucas (Ryan Carnes) will get just that from a most reassuring source.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.