General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brucas does therapy, Alexis is tricked, and Cam must apologize

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap promise that not everything is as it seems on the surface in Port Charles. Could Halloween spirits be playing tricks on your favorite characters? Let’s find out!

Brucas attends couples therapy. Is this enough to resolve their issues? It’s possible that nervous Brad (Parry Shen) finally breaks his silence and spills all of the sordid beans he’s been carrying around in his pocket. Then again, could it be Lucas (Ryan Carnes) who is keeping a secret?

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is a smart cookie, but next week someone gets the drop on her.

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) receives an apology from an unlikely source.

Michael (Chad Duell) has thus far stood by con-woman Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Could that all be about to change?

The pressure mounts as these two must face the ugly music that Sasha created when she came to town and spun a web of lies. Later in the week, his patience is wearing thin, so does this mean she could lose her only lifeline?

Julian (William deVry) is usually in charge of life, but next week, life surprises him. How he responds may surprise you.

Scott (Kin Shriner) can’t complete his mission all alone. Is there anyone capable of giving him what he needs?

Meanwhile, Frew (Roger Howarth) receives an unexpected offer from an unlikely source.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) continue to put their heads together. Will they ever proclaim success on their Port Charles mission?

Later in the week Alexis is under the weather, but is her illness due to natural causes or an induced malady?

Finally, Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) receives some very important information.

Do you think that Elizabeth deserves some peace and happiness for once? The saintly nurse has been through a double lifetime of woes, maybe the month of November will sweep her into a different orbit?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.