General Hospital spoilers: Nikolas wants to remain hidden and Julian wants Brad gone

General Hospital is going full steam ahead with November sweeps. This is the first official week and if the promo is any indication, things in Port Charles are going to be turned upside down.

Last week, General Hospital viewers saw that Nikolas Cassadine was alive. While Tyler Christopher did not resume the role, Marcus Coloma was chosen for the part. He was the man behind the mask on Halloween and the man Ava (Maura West) saw in the gallery.

Currently, Nikolas is hiding out at Jax’s (Ingo Rademacher) house. Why he chose to go there is puzzling as the two men feuded over Courtney (Alicia Leigh Willis) and who fathered her son, Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel). Hayden (Rebecca Budig) caught a glimpse of him just as General Hospital ended on cliffhanger Friday.

In the General Hospital promo, Nikolas reveals he doesn’t want his mother to know he is alive. The reason behind it is unclear, but Laura (Genie Francis) is seen knocking at Jax’s door with Nikolas right behind it.

Ava committed herself to Shadybrook and now, Jax visits her. She warns him that he will not take advantage of her. He was there to presumably ask about the portrait of Helena (Constance Towers) and to get his hands on it once again.

Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) are in a tough spot. Julian (William deVry) is ready to get rid of his son-in-law and has orchestrated the entire plan to get Lucas to believe Brad is cheating. Remember, Tony Jones (Brad Maule) is returning, and this may be the reason why Lucas so desperately needs his dad one more time.

Will Julian have Brad killed? He has ordered hits for much less, so it is a possibility.

Finally, Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) are seen together again. General Hospital reveals that a surprise return is coming, but what could that mean? Will Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) pop up? That would clear Sam of the charges and get her back home to her family.

It is going to be an intense week on General Hospital. Be sure to tune in and catch the action as it unfolds!

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.