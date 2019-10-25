General Hospital spoilers: Brad Maule’s return confirmed for November sweeps

General Hospital is pulling out some big things for November sweeps. They officially begin next week, and with that, news of a fan-favorite returning to Port Charles is finally confirmed.

A few weeks ago, we reported that Brad Maule would be returning to General Hospital as Dr. Tony Jones. The news leaked when Leslie Charleson, who plays Monica Quartermaine, tweeted a photo of herself with Maule and revealed they were together again. It was deleted, but not before many viewers saw and figured it out.

Dr. Tony Jones died back in 2006. He was a long-time staple in Port Charles and has been mentioned on and off since his tragic demise. General Hospital fans will be delighted to know that Entertainment Weekly was given a first look at Brad Maule’s return to Port Charles.

He will arrive as a ghost and share scenes with his adopted son, Lucas (Ryan Carnes). This is due to the doctor finding out that his husband, Brad (Parry Shen) is being blackmailed by Julian (William deVry). Of course, he likely has no idea why this is happening because the news about Wiley being Michael’s (Chad Duell) son has not yet come to light. Could this be the lead-in for the story that General Hospital viewers have been waiting for?

While the exact airdate has not been revealed, based on the timeline from when the tweet was posted and deleted, it is likely that Brad Maule will appear in the middle of November. There is hope that he may share scenes with Bobbi (Jacklyn Zeman) at some point. The only confirmed interaction is with Ryan Carnes.

With all of the surprises in store for the residents of Port Charles, November sweeps should bring plenty of attention to General Hospital. Brad Maule’s appearance is just one of the big events happening next month!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.