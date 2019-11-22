General Hospital spoilers for next week: Mike’s condition worsens and Brook Lynn stirs things up

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal that a lot is still happening in Port Charles. This past week has been filled with preemptions, but it looks like everything is airing at some point, despite the upset.

As Port Charles residents are in the thick of November sweeps, a lot is happening. Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) returned home and will be adding some much-needed spice to Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) life at the Quartermaine mansion. This bodes well with Thanksgiving happening next week. Will it be another pizza holiday?

Things between Hayden (Rebecca Budig) and Finn are complicated. She shared Violet (Jophielle Love) with him, and now he is wanting to be her father in every single way. Hayden is said to have found some trouble and a confrontation with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is quite suspicious.

He is going to want her gone, but will that be what causes her to leave Port Charles? Hayden is rumored to exit General Hospital at some point in the coming weeks.

Mike (Max Gail) is back next week and the update isn’t going to be a good one. Carly (Laura Wright) will notice some changes and Sonny (Maurice Benard) might not be so accepting of what comes next. Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) will be back as well. Hopefully, this means more of Mike will be seen in the coming weeks.

There is still tension between Brucas. Lucas (Ryan Carnes) knows there is more that Brad (Parry Shen) is keeping secret, but how far is he willing to go to learn the truth? Julian (William deVry) is not happy that his son-in-law sabotaged the relationship with his son, and now, it looks like he may return to the dark side and seek revenge.

Will this be the end of Brucas? Or will it just be the end of Brad?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.