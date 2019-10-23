Who plays Violet Finn on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans have been waiting for what seems like an eternity to meet the little girl that belongs to Hayden (Rebecca Budig) and Finn (Michael Easton). While she told him that she lost their baby and disappeared, fans of the show thought there was more to it.

A few months ago, Hayden asked Finn to fly to meet her in Rome. He opted not to go because of his life in Port Charles with Anna (Finola Hughes). General Hospital viewers speculated that she wanted him to meet their daughter and the baby she claimed was lost was alive and well.

Hayden has been in Port Charles for several weeks now and Finn’s suspicions about her have grown. He recently confided in Curtis (Donnell Turner) that he believed that their child may be alive and she is hiding her. While there was no concrete evidence, there were several suspicious moments that sent red flags through Finn’s thoughts.

This week, Hayden and Finn’s daughter, Violet Finn will debut on General Hospital. She is played by Jophielle Love, who is new to the television world. The little girl is sick and in need of care, landing in General Hospital. Finn is paged to help with an emergency and finds Hayden outside of the little girl’s room.

Now, Hayden will have to come clean to Finn about Violet being his daughter as well. All of this will unfold over the next few days and trickle into November sweeps. Now that he knows the truth, how will this affect his relationship with Anna?

Jophielle Love is a little over 5 years old. She began acting at the age of 3 and most recently auditioned for a role on rival soap, Days of our Lives. She has two acting credits to her name so far with her role as Violet Finn on General Hospital being her third.

What will happen when Finn finally realizes that Violet is his daughter and he is now a father?

