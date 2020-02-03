General Hospital spoilers: Sonny vows revenge and Nelle wants the Quartermaine fortune

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital spoilers reveal that revenge is coming and one dirty plan continues to get underway.

As February sweeps begin, expect plenty of surprises.

The Corinthos family is under attack on General Hospital

Sonny (Maurice Benard) vows to find out what is going on with his family and the violence. There is someone out to bring them down, and with the three separate shootings last week, no one is safe.

Michael (Chad Duell) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) are going to be affected by this. General Hospital spoilers reveal the two get away this week. As he attempts to break things off with her to keep her safe, Michael says he loves Sasha. Will this change things?

Nelle wants the Quartermaine fortune

Having Nelle (Chloe Lanier) back on General Hospital has fans squirming. She is a complete wildcard and now, with Martin (Michael E. Knight) working for her, she has the upper hand. Little does Nelle know that her lawyer is working on behalf of Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), leaving a lot of questions.

With Nelle moving into the Quartermaine mansion, she is going to have to face the family. This week on General Hospital, she is going to try and sway Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). Will she be able to get into her head?

There has been speculation that February sweeps may bring a murder mystery whodunit for Nelle. There have been sly comments made by both Jason (Steve Burton) and Michael. A Port Charles without Nelle in it would be a very happy place for the Corinthos family.

Lucas reappears

After what has seemed like forever, Brad (Parry Shen) visits Lucas (Ryan Carnes) in the facility where he has been moved. There has been a lot of talk about the truth coming out regarding Wiley/Jonah. Could Lucas wake up and remember what he heard Brad tell him in the moments leading up to the car accident?

It has been a few weeks since General Hospital viewers have seen Lucas. Keeping him hanging in between life and death has a purpose, but what that is remains to be seen.

After several days of preemptions, General Hospital is finally back to airing new episodes. With the impeachment trial wrapping up, episodes that are missed can be watched online or on the ABC app.

Things in Port Charles are going to get messy with secrets bubbling to the top and a man on the hunt for revenge.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.