General Hospital spoilers: Jason busts Shiloh, Neil warns Alexis, and is Kim leaving town?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the Monday, August 5 episode will be an epic roller coaster ride of drama, shock, and awe.

General Hospital is the place to be as the exciting events unfold at a fast and furious pace. Julian (William deVry) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) are with Wiley when a dramatic clue surfaces about the baby’s identity.

Drew (Billy Miller) is also there when Finn (Michael Easton) warns him that some bad news may be coming down the pike. Specifically, Dr. Cabot (Time Winters) is roaming around, with meds in his hands.

Suspicious, Finn does some investigating and realizes that Cabot is probably in cahoots with Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to make a memory transfer.

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) bursts in on Shiloh demanding to know where Sam (Kelly Monaco) is. In a spectacular Friday cliffhanger, Shiloh caught the vixen in his tacky hotel room, and the next thing we know, he’s taunting Jason about the MIA lady.

It sounds like Kim (Tamara Braun) could be leaving town. On Friday, she talked with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) about being fatigued and now she tells Carly (Laura Wright) the same thing. Kim has been through the wringer after her son’s death (and trying to date rape her ex), and Carly suggests a break from her routine.

Neil (Joe Flanigan) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) got through being stuck in an elevator without killing each other. but the tension between them is palpable and amps up next week. He has a stern warning for her, but it’s unlikely he means it if it’s about their growing closeness. Just once, it would be refreshing to see a soap shrink do the right thing and not sleep with a patient!

Will Brad (Parry Shen) ever change his stripes? According to Liesel (Kathleen Gati), he was the one who pushed her overboard at the Haunted Star party. Wow Brad, can’t you just agree to disagree? Murder is so extreme, even for you!

Are you glad that Cassandra (Jessica Tuck) is back? She will have a ton of torment to rain down on Port Charles in ways that no one saw coming!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.