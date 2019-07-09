General Hospital spoilers: Who pushed Liesl Obrecht?

General Hospital has viewers guessing who pushed Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) over the edge at the Haunted Star. With so many suspects, the possibilities are nearly endless.

First, what is going to happen to Liesl? She is holding two very important and life-changing secrets. If she dies, the truth drags on. Liesl likely isn’t going to die, but her fall (or being pushed!) overboard has definitely caused a lot of suspicions.

Someone overheard the conversation Liesl had with Franco (Roger Howarth) about the secrets. There is a lot at stake here, and several families in Port Charles will be turned upside down when the truths are both brought to light.

Valentin

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is not Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) set the whole thing in motion and covered his tracks with two separate DNA tests. Liesl knows that she is not her niece’s child, and as long as she is alive, he is risking losing Nina.

He was on the Haunted Star as Nina’s date to the Friz wedding, so he may be the one who helped give Liesl the shove overboard. Valentin has everything to lose and nothing to gain as long as she is living and breathing in Port Charles.

Brad

Brad (Parry Shen) is keeping a huge secret from everyone he loves and is associated with. Julian (William deVry) only knows that Wiley isn’t the original Wiley, not that he is, in fact, Jonah. There has been some debate about that, but Julian only knows there was a baby swap, not who the baby’s parents are.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) gave Brad her baby to stick it to Michael (Chad Duell) for duping her and wanting to take the baby from her. Now, he is caught in a tough spot because Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) believes that Wiley is his, and while he is on to something, the baby won’t have his matching DNA.

When Liesl put two and two together, she realized that Wiley is Nelle and Michael’s baby. She has kept quiet for quite some time now, but the truth will be coming to a head soon.

Could it have been Brad that launched her over the edge after hearing her talk to Franco? It is possible, but he never really did much physical work. He was mostly into switching results and lying.

Julian

Julian has also been mentioned as a suspect, though he doesn’t know anything about Wiley’s real parents. Would Liesl’s comments be enough to send him over the edge, leading him to push her overboard?

Be sure to tune in and find out how all of this unfolds in the coming weeks!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.