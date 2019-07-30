General Hospital spoilers: Jessica Tuck back as Cassandra Pierce

There is good news to report for General Hospital fans, a long-rumored return has been confirmed. If you like drama and vixens, you’re going to like this news!

According to TV Insider, Jessica Tuck will indeed be back as Cassandra Pierce with her return date expected to be August 1.

There are no details at this time as to specifics, but the clues have been dropping fast and furious on General Hospital for the past few weeks, with Cassandra’s name mentioned regularly.

We last saw the blonde bad girl last August, so it will be a sort of anniversary homecoming. At the time of her departure, evil and mysterious Cassandra was taken away by a mystery man who had a ring with the infamous Cassadine insignia on it.

Her return will no doubt spur further speculation that Nikolas Cassadine will return, albeit from the dead.

In fact, his name has been mentioned by the GH regulars as well. Recently, Ava (Maura West) tried to contact him from the great beyond, but without luck. This sent a frenzy of hope running down fans’ spines, with the specter that Nikolas is not dead and is soon to set foot in Port Charles once again.

Could he be the mystery man that pushed Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) into the water?

There are all sorts of storyline possibilities for fans to look forward to, including Cassandra’s possible return with Nikolas on her arm. Or, could she have a secret connection to someone else in town that we don’t know about?

She’s had a year to get up to trouble, and no doubt will light some fires upon her return, not to mention cause plenty of dismay and consternation.

Fun fact: Jessica Tuck was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her work as Megan Gordon on One Life to Live.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.