Is Nikolas returning to General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers have been wondering about the fate of Nikolas Cassadine for years. He was allegedly killed, but his body was never found.

Recently, the General Hospital writers have been weaving things into the storylines about Nikolas. It was heavily hinted that he may be the one who took Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) after she disappeared when Finn (Michael Easton) was treating her. If he did, what would he need with her?

Today on General Hospital, Sibley the psychic (Veronica Cartwright) revealed that she could not feel Nikolas’ soul on the other side. Ava (Maura West) requested to speak with him. The two were involved when he reportedly died, though it was more happenstance than a romantic endeavor. Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was thought to be responsible for the death.

Now, there are rumblings of a Nikolas return on General Hospital. The problem is, who would play the prince? Tyler Christopher has held the role on and off since Nikolas’ inception, but he left back in 2016. Ironically, he popped up as Stefan on Days of our Lives but has since left that role as well.

Interestingly enough, Tyler Christopher recently shared some Nikolas stuff on Twitter. It could be a coincidence or it could be timed perfectly as General Hospital continues to lay the groundwork for a possible return. Even Hayden (Rebecca Budig) is back in town right now.

Whether Nikolas is headed back to Port Charles remains to be seen, but it is a very likely scenario!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.