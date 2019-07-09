General Hospital spoilers: The psychic stirs up a storm of secrets

General Hospital fans got their first look at Ava’s (Maura West) mystery friend yesterday when psychic Sibley Gamble (Veronica Cartwright) turned up to help her make contact with Kiki (Hayley Erin).

Far from being a normal business meeting, as if it would be, the psychic stirred the pot with Ava as well as with Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). She’s got dirt on everyone!

It was Ava who was front and center, wanting to reconnect with her dead daughter. Ava has had quite a struggle to get over Kiki’s murder, and the trauma is apparently getting to her. First, these two argued about money, but after the psychic spilled some tantalizing bits of info, Ava was all ears.

When the psychic said she had a message from Connie Falconeri (Kelly Sullivan), Ava went bonkers. And for good reason since Ava killed Connie. But then Nina came over and alleged that the medium was an overdone fraudster. Apparently, her mom used the clairvoyant lady in the past.

That didn’t deter Ava, and when the psychic told her that they should go to the spot where Kiki was killed, she agreed. Apparently the vibes there will help them make better contact. You would think that this would upset Ava, but she is so desperate that she takes the psychic to the stateroom onboard the Haunted Star where the body was found.

How far past sane has Ava gone? Things got really spooky when she demanded of the psychic, “we’re not going anywhere until you bring my daughter back!” Does Ava really think that Kiki will materialize, and if so in what form?

Poor Ava has been through a lot, but it appears that she is teetering on the brink of sanity. She has shut everyone out of her life due to grief, so let’s hope the psychic helps, rather than further harms, her.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.