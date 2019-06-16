General Hospital commentary: Does Ava deserve to be crucified?

They say that karma is a beach, or something similar. On General Hospital, this retaliatory concept of payback is playing out with one of the most villain-ish vixens to date, but is it fair?

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is arguably one of the least likable characters to inhabit Pot Charles. First, she slept with her daughter’s boyfriend, then she slept with her daughter’s killer. Yikes!

In between came a whole host of crimes and misdemeanors. Along the way she’s racked up an impressive list of enemies including mob boss, I mean coffee importer, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). She was responsible for his son’s death by replacing his much-needed medication with placebos.

Ava has a snarl like a cougar and a bite like a tarantula.

But how much public humiliation, scorn, and contempt does she really deserve? All of the current enmity she brought about herself.

Now, a crew of crusaders is looking to wrench her down like a matador spiked on a bull’s horn.

Last week, the plan was set into motion to place her on the cover of Crimson, ostensibly to tell her own story.

The real plan is to scorch her in print, using her own words to excoriate her. The idea is to expose her like the two-bit floozy she is, and leave her dangling in the wind for all the world to mock and revile.

Ouch? Is this too much punishment even for Ava? Jax (Ingo Rademacher) and Carly (Laura Wright) are scheming together like two hyenas. We can see where this is going.

Ava will end up humiliated, but will she also be redeemed?

This outrageous plan could backfire garnering her sympathy as well as anger, with her haters looking like haters.

What do you think? Is the Port Charles mob going too far in trying to get vigilante justice against Ava, or is she getting her just dessert?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.