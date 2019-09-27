General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason questions Dev, CarSon waits, and Kevin is suspicious

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal there is a lot to reconcile in Port Charles. The ABC soap leaves no stone unturned as the next few weeks give way to November sweeps.

Michael E. Knight will debut this week in his unknown role. Daytime viewers were excited to see that he was tapped for General Hospital, though he will not be reprising the infamous Tad “the Cad” Martin from the now-defunct ABC soap, All My Children.

The fallout surrounding the Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) mess is going to keep the PCPD busy. Dev (Ashton Arbab) was able to escape the Haunted Star with Wiley while the madman held onto Sam (Kelly Monaco) as a witness.

Now, the crazy cult man is dead, and there is going to be plenty of explaining to do. Look for Jason (Steve Burton) to have some questions for Dev about why he was where he was and what happened between him and Shiloh.

It is almost time for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) to welcome their baby. How the delivery will play out is anyone’s guess as there have been rumors that the General Hospital writers will be killing off the baby. As the couple waits, their worries continue to grow.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is still head over heels in love with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is planning their wedding and as she adds the finishing touches, there is some worry that things may not go according to plan. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) revealed the truth to Michael (Chad Duell), and now, she wants to tell Nina as well. Will Valentin pull off the wedding before his blushing bride finds out what he is hiding?

As the quest for the Cassadine heirloom looms over everyone’s head, there is a lot to get around. Laura (Genie Francis) is roped into this search and she will have Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) wondering what all the secrecy is about. Will they catch a big break this week?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.