General Hospital spoilers: Coby Ryan McLaughlin out as Shiloh

General Hospital fans are about to get what they have been waiting a long time for in the upcoming weeks. That’s right, it is finally time to say goodbye to Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin)!

While the rumor mill has been churning for months, it looks like Coby Ryan McLaughlin confirmed his exit himself. According to Soap Opera News, he revealed that he was out at General Hospital. He even went as far as to disclose he was supposed to be on a three-year contract. That didn’t go as planned as he entered the canvas in 2018.

So how will this all play out?

Well, it looks like there may be a murder mystery brewing that could take General Hospital viewers into November sweeps. Right now, there are a few other things on the canvas that could be rolled into sweeps, but nothing that will carry the viewers over through February like a good old-fashioned whodunit.

General Hospital has been dropping hints about Shiloh’s untimely demise. Peter (Wes Ramsey) wants him dead like yesterday. Unfortunately, it isn’t likely that he is going to be the killer. Will Jason (Steve Burton) sweep in and take one for the team, or could it be Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) who just wants to be rid of that part of her life? At this point, anything is possible.

There has been no official statement released about Shiloh’s Port Charles exit or even confirmation that he dies, but the writing is on the wall. He isn’t going to leave town believing that Wiley is his son. At this point, it is unclear when he will stop filming or if he has already. The unknowns are all over the place right now, but his exit is certain.

How will Shiloh exit the canvas? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.